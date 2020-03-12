[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop & SF9 RO WOON Have Been Friends Since When They Were Young?

It has been revealed that actor Ahn Hyo Seop and K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON have been friends since when they were little.On March 9, one YouTube channel unveiled an interview with Ahn Hyo Seop.During this interview, Ahn Hyo Seop was asked a series of random questions.One of the questions was, "Who is your closest celebrity friend?"Ahn Hyo Seop thought for a while, then answered, "It's RO WOON."As soon as the interviewer heard his answer, she commented in a surprised tone of voice, "What? How did two good-looking guys become close?"Ahn Hyo Seop shyly laughed and responded, "We've just been close since when we were really young."After fans watched this, they quickly went on board with this 'handsome x handsome' friendship.They also found some photos that showed Ahn Hyo Seop and RO WOON's friendship.The photos were of Ahn Hyo Seop and RO WOON at one awards ceremony at the end of 2018.In the photos, they happily greeted and hugged each other after noticing one another.(Credit= '은기자의 왜떴을까TV - Reporter Eun’s LIT NEWS' YouTube, 'RW_Way' Twitter, Starhaus Entertainment, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)