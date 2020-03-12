SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Updates ARMY About His Health Condition
Published 2020.03.12 11:30
V of K-pop boy group BTS assured his worried fans that he is taking good care of his health.

On March 10, V joined BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world through comments.
VV revealed that he has been taking part in a filming that has yet to be announced, and talked about what online game to play to kill his time with fans.

Unfortunately, V told his fans, "I can't download the game because I don't have a wifi access right now here at the studio."
VSince it was already the middle of the night, some fans expressed their worries that he might not getting enough sleep. 

One fan asked V, "Taehyung (V's real name), did you sleep well? Do you have something to film today again?"

To this, V sweetly commented, "You don't have to worry about me not having much time to sleep. I sleep really well."
VHe also added, "I'm healthier than anyone!", letting his fans known that they have nothing to worry about.
VV(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
