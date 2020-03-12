SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin to Begin Shooting His Comeback Film This Month
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.12 11:08 Updated 2020.03.12 11:15 View Count
Actor Kim Woo Bin will begin shooting his comeback film at the end of this month. 

On March 11, Kim Woo Bin's management agency AM Entertainment revealed that the shooting for an upcoming film 'Alien' (working title) starring Kim Woo Bin will begin at the end of this month. 
Kim Woo Bin'Alien' is a film by director Choi Dong-hoon, who directed many mega-hit films including 'Tazza: the High Rollers', 'The Thieves', 'Assassination' and more.

Not much of the film has been unveiled yet, but it is said to be a science fiction film about extraterrestrial life.
Kim Woo BinPreviously in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin announced his indefinite hiatus after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer. 

Then in November 2019, the actor made his very first public appearance after his battle with cancer. 

At that time, Kim Woo Bin shared that he had recovered and was ready to kick off his acting work again.  
Kim Woo Bin'Alien' is one of the most anticipated films of the year by K-film fans, as it not only deals with a rare subject of extraterrestrial life, but it will also mark Kim Woo Bin's return in about three years. 

(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)    
