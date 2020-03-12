SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His Restaurant
[SBS Star] NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His Restaurant

Published 2020.03.12
[SBS Star] NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His Restaurant
Famous NYC-based chef Hooni Kim revealed that V of K-pop boy group BTS has recently visited his Korean restaurant and ordered a total of nine dishes with his manager.

On March 10 episode of MBC every1's talks show 'Video Star', Hooni Kim joined the show as a guest.

During the show, Hooni Kim revealed that world-famous celebrities have eaten at his restaurant in New York; including actresses Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore, and BTS' V.
NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His RestaurantWhen cast members of the show asked the chef if he took a photo with V, Hooni Kim explained, "America values personal life a lot more, so I don't even let my employees to take photos of celebrities."

Hooni Kim then expressed his regret of not giving V some special dishes at the time.

He said, "It was just V and his manager, but I was really surprised because they ordered nine dishes. That's when I became a BTS stan."
NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His RestaurantHe continued, "I only found out V was there from my 20-year-old employee, so I unfortunately didn't get a chance to give him special service."

Hooni Kim left a video message to V expressing his apology for the lack of service.

He said, "If you come back again next time, I'll make sure to give you a plenty more special dishes."
NYC Chef Hooni Kim Reveals How Many Dishes BTS V Ordered at His Restaurant(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star)
