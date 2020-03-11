SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Visits Her Birthday-themed Cafe Prepared by Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.11 17:55 View Count
YERI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet paid a surprise visit to a café where her fans were holding a special event to celebrate her birthday.

On March 8, YERI visited one café in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul with her good friend NAYEON of another girl group TWICE.

This was a café where fans had temporarily turned into a YERI-themed place in celebration of her birthday on March 5.

While NAYEON waited for YERI outside the café, YERI went inside to meet her fans.
YERIWhen fans saw YERI entering the café, they all gasped in surprise.

According to lucky fans who were there, YERI gasped as well and asked, "Are you really all my fans?"
YERIThen, YERI looked around the café and wowed at the decorations that were made of her photos.

She also took a photo with her fans, and posted it on her Instagram later on.

Following her visit, fans have been thanking YERI for going all way to the café and checking it out despite her hectic schedule. 
YERI(Credit= 'boorimiese' 'yerimiese' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
