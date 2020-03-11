SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Is Parting Ways with His Agency of 7 Years?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Is Parting Ways with His Agency of 7 Years?
Actor Seo Kang-jun is reportedly leaving his current management agency.

On March 11, news outlet SPOTV NEWS reported that Seo Kang-jun has decided to leave his management agency Fantagio.
Seo Kang-junThe report stated that his contract with Fantagio ends at the end of this month.

After a long discussion with the agency, Seo Kang-jun said to have decided not to renew his contract with Fantagio.

In response to this report, however, Fantagio commented, "While it is true that Seo Kang-jun's contract is expiring this month, we are still in discussion regarding contract renewal."
Seo Kang-junSeo Kang-jun made his acting debut under Fantagio with web series 'After School: Lucky or Not' in 2013.

As Seo Kang-jun has also been with the agency for many years, all eyes on the final decision that Seo Kang-jun will make.
Seo Kang-jun(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
