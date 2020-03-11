[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Is Parting Ways with His Agency of 7 Years?

Actor Seo Kang-jun is reportedly leaving his current management agency.On March 11, news outlet SPOTV NEWS reported that Seo Kang-jun has decided to leave his management agency Fantagio.The report stated that his contract with Fantagio ends at the end of this month.After a long discussion with the agency, Seo Kang-jun said to have decided not to renew his contract with Fantagio.In response to this report, however, Fantagio commented, "While it is true that Seo Kang-jun's contract is expiring this month, we are still in discussion regarding contract renewal."Seo Kang-jun made his acting debut under Fantagio with web series 'After School: Lucky or Not' in 2013.As Seo Kang-jun has also been with the agency for many years, all eyes on the final decision that Seo Kang-jun will make.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)