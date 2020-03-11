SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS RM Reportedly Purchases a Multi-billion Won Apartment in Seoul
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.11
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM has become an owner of an unimaginably expensive apartment in Seoul.

On March 7, news outlet SkyEDaily reported that RM bought one large unit of a luxurious apartment complex 'Hannam The Hill'.
RMAccording to this report, RM purchased this 4.9 billion won (approximately 4 million dollars), 284.21m² (3059.21sq ft) apartment unit last November.

Being the most expensive apartment complex in Korea, 'Hannam The Hill' is a home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen, and celebrities in Korea.

'Hannam The Hill' boasts great amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, screen golf zone, sauna, event hall, club house and more.
RMIn fact, 'Hannam The Hill' was where BTS moved its dorm in December 2017.

As each member of BTS have been purchasing their own apartment since 2018, many guesses are that they will soon be moving out of their dorm to live on their own.

Currently, six members of BTS―RM, J-HOPE, SUGA, JIN, V and JUNGKOOK―except JIMIN have their own apartment in Seoul.

However, their management agency Big Hit Entertainment has not given their official response on the matter yet.
(SBS Star)  
