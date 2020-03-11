SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Shares Photos from His New Profile Photo Shoot
[SBS Star] Park Yu Chun Shares Photos from His New Profile Photo Shoot

Published 2020.03.11 15:27
It seems like singer/actor Park Yu Chun is slowly but surely gearing up for his official comeback.

On March 11, Park Yu Chun updated his newly-launched official Instagram with two photos of himself.
Park Yu ChunThe first photo he uploaded was from a photo shoot with Park Yu Chun dressed in a grey suit while holding a bouquet of purple flowers. 
Park Yu ChunThe second photo shows some behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot with Park Yu Chun's black and white photo that appeared to be his new profile photo or a magazine pictorial.

Along with the photos, Park Yu Chun simply wrote, "I'm doing a photo shoot right now."
Park Yu ChunBack in July 2019, Park Yu Chun was accused of using illicit drugs with his ex-fiancée. Although he was found guilty, Park Yu Chun continually denied the claims and received heavy criticism from the public.

Meanwhile, Park Yu Chun recently appeared on his younger brother Park Yu Hwan's Twitch live stream and announced his comeback by opening various official social media accounts.
Park Yu Chun(Credit= 'pyc_official_' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
