SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo·Choi Woo Shik·Park Bo Gum·Suzy·Jung Yu-mi·Tang Wei Are Leading a Film Together?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo·Choi Woo Shik·Park Bo Gum·Suzy·Jung Yu-mi·Tang Wei Are Leading a Film Together?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.11 14:56 Updated 2020.03.11 15:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo·Choi Woo Shik·Park Bo Gum·Suzy·Jung Yu-mi·Tang Wei Are Leading a Film Together?
Actors Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Gum, actresses Suzy, Jung Yu-mi and Chinese actress Tang Wei are reportedly starring in a film together.

On March 11, news outlet Star News revealed a star-studded cast for an upcoming film 'Wonderland'.

According to industry insiders, Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Jung Yu-mi and Tang Wei said to have recently confirmed to join 'Wonderland'.
Gong Yoo·Choi Woo Shik·Park Bo GumThe story of 'Wonderland' is about people making requests to reunite with their loved ones in a virtual world who they can no longer interact in reality.

Gong Yoo has been cast as a man in his 40s who desperately wants to see his deceased wife, who will be played by Tang Wei.

Suzy will play the role of a character who wishes to communicate with her boyfriend Park Bo Gum's character again, who recently fell into a coma.

The characters of Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu-mi will be taking control of events that take place within the virtual world 'Wonderland'.
Suzy·Jung Yu-mi·Tang WeiMeanwhile, the shooting for 'Wonderland' is scheduled to begin in the first half of year.

(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙