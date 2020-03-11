[SBS Star] Gong Yoo·Choi Woo Shik·Park Bo Gum·Suzy·Jung Yu-mi·Tang Wei Are Leading a Film Together?

Actors Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Gum, actresses Suzy, Jung Yu-mi and Chinese actress Tang Wei are reportedly starring in a film together.
On March 11, news outlet Star News revealed a star-studded cast for an upcoming film 'Wonderland'.
According to industry insiders, Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Jung Yu-mi and Tang Wei said to have recently confirmed to join 'Wonderland'.
The story of 'Wonderland' is about people making requests to reunite with their loved ones in a virtual world who they can no longer interact in reality.
Gong Yoo has been cast as a man in his 40s who desperately wants to see his deceased wife, who will be played by Tang Wei.
Suzy will play the role of a character who wishes to communicate with her boyfriend Park Bo Gum's character again, who recently fell into a coma.
The characters of Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu-mi will be taking control of events that take place within the virtual world 'Wonderland'.
Meanwhile, the shooting for 'Wonderland' is scheduled to begin in the first half of year.
(Credit= SBS funE)
(SBS Star)