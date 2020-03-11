SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third Child
Published 2020.03.11
TV personality Sam Hammington revealed that he and his wife are trying for their third baby.

On March 10 episode of MBN's 'K-Friends Variety', Sam Hammington surprised all of his fellow cast members by revealing that his family is trying to have a third child.
Hammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third ChildSam Hammington explained to cast members, saying, "We are trying to have a dongsaeng (younger sibling) for William and Bentley. The IVF (In vitro fertilisation) for a third child is scheduled for tomorrow morning."

He also revealed, "I really want our third baby to be a daughter. Please send us good luck."
Hammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third ChildHammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third ChildSam Hammington and his two sons William and Bently Hammington appear on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'. 
Hammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third Child(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
