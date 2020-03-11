[SBS Star] Hammington Family Reveals Plans for a Third Child

TV personality Sam Hammington revealed that he and his wife are trying for their third baby.On March 10 episode of MBN's 'K-Friends Variety', Sam Hammington surprised all of his fellow cast members by revealing that his family is trying to have a third child.Sam Hammington explained to cast members, saying, "We are trying to have a dongsaeng (younger sibling) for William and Bentley. The IVF (In vitro fertilisation) for a third child is scheduled for tomorrow morning."He also revealed, "I really want our third baby to be a daughter. Please send us good luck."Sam Hammington and his two sons William and Bently Hammington appear on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram)(SBS Star)