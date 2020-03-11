SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shares How Upset He Is About Cancellation of BTS' Seoul Concert in April
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shares How Upset He Is About Cancellation of BTS' Seoul Concert in April

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.11
RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he feels extremely upset about the group's Seoul concert in April getting canceled.

Back on February 28, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS' upcoming 4-day concert in Seoul was no longer going to take place.

They explained that it has been canceled over concerns about COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading in Korea.

Being the first stop of BTS' world tour 'MAP OF THE SOUL', the concert was originally scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium.

Due to coronavirus fears, BTS had to promote the group's latest album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on music shows without any fans being present as well.
BTSBTSDuring the live broadcast on March 10, RM revealed his honest thoughts on these matters.

RM said, "I'm still very upset about our concert being canceled. It's actually driving me insane. I would occasionally scream out loud, because I am just that upset and need to get the anger out of me."

The K-pop star continued, "It's really upsetting, as there is nothing we can do about it. Performing without you for our new songs wasn't easy for us either. I tried to think it positively by thinking, 'At least, we can still perform and you can watch our performances through television or online."

He went on, "I'm complaining, but I know that the only thing we can do at the moment is to get through this tough time and keep moving forward together. While we do so, I'm sure good news will be delivered to our Korean fans."
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
