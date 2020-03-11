[SBS Star] All Members of BIGBANG Renew Their Contract with YG Entertainment

All four members of BIGBANG―G-DRAGON, T.O.P, TAEYANG and DAESUNG have decided to renew their contract with their current management agency YG Entertainment.On March 11, YG Entertainment released an official announcement regarding BIGBANG's contract.The agency said, "We have recently renewed our contract with G-DRAGON, T.O.P, TAEYANG and DAESUNG."They added, "We will do our best to provide the best support to BIGBANG so that they can continue writing K-pop history like they have done so far."The members of BIGBANG have spent years training at YG Entertainment, and made debut in August 2006 under the agency.This marks BIGBANG's third contract renewal with YG Entertainment after their first one in 2011, then another one in 2015.It seems both parties have built trust and strong relationship over the years of working together.Meanwhile, BIGBANG's long-awaited comeback performance at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in April has been postponed to October amid coronavirus fears.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)