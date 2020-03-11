SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk to Leave YG Ent. & Join Gong Yoo's Agency
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk and his current management agency YG Entertainment are reportedly parting ways as he has decided to join actor Gong Yoo's current agency, Management Soop.

On March 11, news outlet TV Report revealed that Nam Joo Hyuk's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment is about to come to an end next month.
Nam Joo HyukAccording to the report Nam Joo Hyuk has ultimately decided not to renew his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.
Nam Joo HyukInstead, the actor is now in talks to sign with Management Soop, the management agency that houses many top actors and actresses including Gong Yoo, Kong Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Shik, Suzy, and more.
Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk recently filmed a new Netflix original series 'School Nurse Ahn Eun Young' with Jung Yoo Mi, and is scheduled to start filming a new film 'Startup' with Suzy.

(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
