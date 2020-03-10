[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & JUNGKOOK's Passion for Learning About Music Impresses Many

Veteran singer Kim Yeon-woo revealed that he recently gave K-pop boy group BTS' members SUGA and JUNGKOOK singing lessons.On March 9 episode of tvN's television show 'K-pop Cultural Center', Kim Yeon-woo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Kim Yeon-woo shared an interesting story of him getting unexpectedly contacted by JUNGKOOK a couple of months ago.Kim Yeon-woo said, "A few months ago, JUNGKOOK contacted me and said that he wanted sing better. He said, 'I've never really learned how to sing properly before, and would love to get lessons from you.'"He continued, "Not long after that, I went to visit BTS' practice room and taught him some vocal techniques."He went on, "You all know that SUGA is a rapper, right? He told me that he also wanted to get some singing lessons from me. I ended up giving SUGA vocal lessons as well."Following the broadcast of this episode, a lot of people commented on how they were amazed with JUNGKOOK and SUGA's great enthusiasm with regard to learning about music even though they have reached the 'top'.(Credit= tvN K-pop Cultural Center, 'MnetMcountdown' Twitter)(SBS Star)