SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & JUNGKOOK's Passion for Learning About Music Impresses Many
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & JUNGKOOK's Passion for Learning About Music Impresses Many

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.10 18:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & JUNGKOOKs Passion for Learning About Music Impresses Many
Veteran singer Kim Yeon-woo revealed that he recently gave K-pop boy group BTS' members SUGA and JUNGKOOK singing lessons.

On March 9 episode of tvN's television show 'K-pop Cultural Center', Kim Yeon-woo made a guest appearance.
Kim Yeon-wooDuring the talk, Kim Yeon-woo shared an interesting story of him getting unexpectedly contacted by JUNGKOOK a couple of months ago.

Kim Yeon-woo said, "A few months ago, JUNGKOOK contacted me and said that he wanted sing better. He said, 'I've never really learned how to sing properly before, and would love to get lessons from you.'"

He continued, "Not long after that, I went to visit BTS' practice room and taught him some vocal techniques."

He went on, "You all know that SUGA is a rapper, right? He told me that he also wanted to get some singing lessons from me. I ended up giving SUGA vocal lessons as well."
Kim Yeon-wooKim Yeon-wooFollowing the broadcast of this episode, a lot of people commented on how they were amazed with JUNGKOOK and SUGA's great enthusiasm with regard to learning about music even though they have reached the 'top'.

(Credit= tvN K-pop Cultural Center, 'MnetMcountdown' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙