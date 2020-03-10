SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Drama Confirms to Air in June
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Drama Confirms to Air in June

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.10 16:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jungs Drama Confirms to Air in June
Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung's upcoming drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' (literal translation) is to be unveiled in June. 

On March 10, SBS shared that 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' will go on air in June. 
Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. 

The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store owner and part-timer.

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a clumsy but fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'. 

Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy part-timer 'Saet-byul' at the convenience store. 
Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo JungThis will mark the very first time for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung to work with each other. 

Following the news, a lot of people have expressed their excitement about being able to check out the chemistry of the two stars soon. 
Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'you_r_love' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙