[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Drama Confirms to Air in June

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung's upcoming drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' (literal translation) is to be unveiled in June.
On March 10, SBS shared that 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' will go on air in June.
'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.
The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store owner and part-timer.
Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a clumsy but fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'.
Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy part-timer 'Saet-byul' at the convenience store.
This will mark the very first time for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung to work with each other.
Following the news, a lot of people have expressed their excitement about being able to check out the chemistry of the two stars soon.
(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'you_r_love' Instagram)
(SBS Star)