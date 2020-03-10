[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung's Drama Confirms to Air in June

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung's upcoming drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' (literal translation) is to be unveiled in June.On March 10, SBS shared that 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' will go on air in June.'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.The drama will tell an unpredictable love story between a convenience store owner and part-timer.Ji Chang Wook will play the role of a clumsy but fussy convenience store owner 'Dae-hyun'.Kim Yoo Jung will act the always-happy part-timer 'Saet-byul' at the convenience store.This will mark the very first time for Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung to work with each other.Following the news, a lot of people have expressed their excitement about being able to check out the chemistry of the two stars soon.(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'you_r_love' Instagram)(SBS Star)