[SBS Star] Adorable Photos of JOY, Cha Eun-woo & Yoo Seonho Make Fans Go Wild
[SBS Star] Adorable Photos of JOY, Cha Eun-woo & Yoo Seonho Make Fans Go Wild

Published 2020.03.10 16:37
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet instantly made all K-pop fans' heart filled with joy by sharing new photos of herself taken with Cha Eun-woo and Yoo Seonho.

Recently, JOY took her personal Instagram to share photos of the three good-looking 'Handsome Tigers' cast members.
JOY, Yoo Seonho, Cha Eun-woo
JOY, Yoo Seonho, Cha Eun-wooIn the photos, JOY, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoo Seonho were seen posing with their V signs while JOY was leaning on Yoo Seonho's shoulder from the back.

Since it is pretty rare to see these three promising K-pop stars posing in one frame, fans flooded social media with comments expressing their excitement.

Some comments include, "OMG, this is the cutest interaction that I have ever seen in days.", "Thanks for sharing these adorable photos, JOY unnie!", "Three of my bias list in one selfie. I cannot.", and more.
Handsome TigersMeanwhile, JOY, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoo Seonho are currently starring in SBS' basketball variety show 'Handsome Tigers'.

JOY is the team's manager, while Cha Eun-woo and Yoo Seonho are players.
Handsome TigersHandsome Tigers(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
