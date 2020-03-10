[SBS Star] Adorable Photos of JOY, Cha Eun-woo & Yoo Seonho Make Fans Go Wild

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet instantly made all K-pop fans' heart filled with joy by sharing new photos of herself taken with Cha Eun-woo and Yoo Seonho.Recently, JOY took her personal Instagram to share photos of the three good-looking 'Handsome Tigers' cast members.In the photos, JOY, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoo Seonho were seen posing with their V signs while JOY was leaning on Yoo Seonho's shoulder from the back.Since it is pretty rare to see these three promising K-pop stars posing in one frame, fans flooded social media with comments expressing their excitement.Some comments include, "OMG, this is the cutest interaction that I have ever seen in days.", "Thanks for sharing these adorable photos, JOY unnie!", "Three of my bias list in one selfie. I cannot.", and more.Meanwhile, JOY, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoo Seonho are currently starring in SBS' basketball variety show 'Handsome Tigers'.JOY is the team's manager, while Cha Eun-woo and Yoo Seonho are players.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)