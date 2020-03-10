[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Shows a Considerate Behavior to a Female Photographer

Actor Park Seo Jun was spotted showing a considerate behavior to a female photographer.On March 9, Park Seo Jun updated his YouTube channel with a new video.The video showed Park Seo Jun in a waiting room with his staff, getting ready to shoot his current drama 'Itaewon Class'.As Park Seo Jun had some time before shooting, a female photographer decided to take a photo of Park Seo Jun for an identification photo in the drama.While doing so, Park Seo Jun noticed the female photographer having a little difficulty taking photos of him as he was too tall for her.Considering the fact that he is 185cm (6ft), her struggles were totally understandable.Right after realizing this, Park Seo Jun spread his legs sideways for her convenience and did not complain a single bit about it.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "Thumbs up to this great-mannered guy!", "I would have had a heart attack if I were the photographer.", "He never fails to make my heart flutter. I love you so much, oppa!" and so on.(Credit= 'Record PARK's' YouTube)(SBS Star)