SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOMI Shares Thoughts on K-pop Stars Going on a Public Relationship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SOMI Shares Thoughts on K-pop Stars Going on a Public Relationship

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.10 15:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SOMI Shares Thoughts on K-pop Stars Going on a Public Relationship
Singer SOMI shared her thoughts on K-pop idol stars going public with their relationships and revealed that she also wants to be in a relationship.

On March 9 episode of MBC's dating reality show 'Lose If You're Jealous' (literal translation), SOMI joined the new show as one of the hosts.
SOMITurning 20 in Korean age this year, SOMI talked about K-pop stars who went public with their relationships.

SOMI said, "Apparently, there are many obstacles before they reveal their romantic relationship to the public. K-pop idols who are dating openly are truly amazing."
SOMISOMI also revealed that she herself also wants to date someone right now.

She explained, "I'm turning 20 this year. Of course, I'm very interested in dating. I want to make a relationship bucket list with thousands of things to do."
SOMIWhen asked about her ideal type, SOMI revealed, "I'm a type of person who is very spontaneous on everything. I wish I had a boyfriend who would come with me when I suddenly ask him to go somewhere together."

(Credit= MBC Lose If You're Jealous, 'somi_official_' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙