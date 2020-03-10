[SBS Star] SOMI Shares Thoughts on K-pop Stars Going on a Public Relationship

Singer SOMI shared her thoughts on K-pop idol stars going public with their relationships and revealed that she also wants to be in a relationship.On March 9 episode of MBC's dating reality show 'Lose If You're Jealous' (literal translation), SOMI joined the new show as one of the hosts.Turning 20 in Korean age this year, SOMI talked about K-pop stars who went public with their relationships.SOMI said, "Apparently, there are many obstacles before they reveal their romantic relationship to the public. K-pop idols who are dating openly are truly amazing."SOMI also revealed that she herself also wants to date someone right now.She explained, "I'm turning 20 this year. Of course, I'm very interested in dating. I want to make a relationship bucket list with thousands of things to do."When asked about her ideal type, SOMI revealed, "I'm a type of person who is very spontaneous on everything. I wish I had a boyfriend who would come with me when I suddenly ask him to go somewhere together."(Credit= MBC Lose If You're Jealous, 'somi_official_' Twitter)(SBS Star)