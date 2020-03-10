SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Makes Generous Donation to a Childcare Facility
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.10 14:52 View Count
K-pop boy group iKON's former leader B.I once again made fans' hearts warm with his benevolent act.

On March 10, it was reported that B.I visited a childcare facility in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do with staff from one innerwear company.
B.IOn this day, B.I and the staff brought foods, dietary supplements, underwear and masks for children and employees at the facility.

It was to boost their immune systems to fight against COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading throughout Korea.

The head of the facility commented, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to B.I and the company for helping us."

He/she continued, "We were struggling to provide masks to our children and employees. Thank you so much for the masks and all the other things as well."
B.IThis actually is not the first time B.I lent his hand to this childcare facility.

Last year, B.I and the same innerwear company staff made a visit to the facility to hold a Christmas party for the children.
B.I(Credit= YG Entertainment, SBW Inc.)

(SBS Star) 
