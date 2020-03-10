[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shows a Few of His Personal Drawings to ARMY

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS once again proved that he is truly a jack-of-all-trades by sharing some of his new drawings with his fans.On March 10, JUNGKOOK took BTS' global fan community Weverse to share some new posts and interact with ARMY (BTS' official fan club).What made this day extra special is that JUNGKOOK showed ARMY some of his new artwork.He first shared a beautiful drawing of the sun and snowy mountains and wrote a caption that says, "I saw Bob ajussi's drawing, and here's my tryouts."JUNGKOOK also shared another picture of a purple sky and clouds, and wrote, "This is... a chicken leg cloud, I purple you?"Of course, fans loved JUNGKOOK's new drawings and expressed how they were amazed by the talented Golden Maknae.Fans commented, "You are really good at drawing, too!", "Singing, dancing, and painting? This is our Golden Maknae.", "So cute and beautiful.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS successfully wrapped up the group's domestic promotional activities for its fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', sweeping #1 trophies on various music shows.(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)