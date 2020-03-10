[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares Feelings About Being on Stage at a Huge Stadium

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed what it felt like to be on a stage at a huge stadium.On March 9, fashion magazine DAZED unveiled their recent interview with TXT.During the interview, the interviewer mentioned TXT receiving the 'Rookie of the Year' award at various awards ceremonies at the end of last year.YEONJUN responded, "When I was in the third grade of middle school, I used to attend private dance classes. One day, I received an opportunity to dance at 'Melon Music Awards'."He went on, "While dancing on stage at Gocheok Sky Dome as one of many dancers, I thought to myself, 'I'm going to stand on this stage as a K-pop star one day.'"YEONJUN continued, "I still remember the day when our group's name echoed around the stadium after winning the 'Rookie of the Year' award."Lastly, he said, "At that time, I had mixed feelings; my past dream and present happiness mingled together in my heart. It honestly felt like a dream."While listening to YEONJUN talk, all the other members nodded as if they agreed to his words.(Credit= 'TXT.bighit' Facebook, 'ODDS AND ENDS' NAVER Blog)(SBS Star)