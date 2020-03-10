SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares Feelings About Being on Stage at a Huge Stadium
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares Feelings About Being on Stage at a Huge Stadium

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.10 11:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares Feelings About Being on Stage at a Huge Stadium
YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed what it felt like to be on a stage at a huge stadium.

On March 9, fashion magazine DAZED unveiled their recent interview with TXT.

During the interview, the interviewer mentioned TXT receiving the 'Rookie of the Year' award at various awards ceremonies at the end of last year.
TOMORROW X TOGETHERYEONJUN responded, "When I was in the third grade of middle school, I used to attend private dance classes. One day, I received an opportunity to dance at 'Melon Music Awards'."

He went on, "While dancing on stage at Gocheok Sky Dome as one of many dancers, I thought to myself, 'I'm going to stand on this stage as a K-pop star one day.'"
TOMORROW X TOGETHERYEONJUN continued, "I still remember the day when our group's name echoed around the stadium after winning the 'Rookie of the Year' award."

Lastly, he said, "At that time, I had mixed feelings; my past dream and present happiness mingled together in my heart. It honestly felt like a dream."

While listening to YEONJUN talk, all the other members nodded as if they agreed to his words.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER(Credit= 'TXT.bighit' Facebook, 'ODDS AND ENDS' NAVER Blog)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙