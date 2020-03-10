[SBS Star] VIDEO: '97-line' BTS JUNGKOOK & NCT JAEHYUN Spotted Sharing a Friendly Hug

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and another boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN were seen hugging each other.On March 8, BTS performed on SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', where JAEHYUN was the host.On this day, BTS won first place by an overwhelming high score―over 10,000 points.After first place announcement, everyone on stage except for the members of BTS started descending the stage.While doing so, they all congratulated BTS on their win and BTS thanked them.As JUNGKOOK was politely bowing to each person going past him, he noticed JAEHYUN coming closer to him.JAEHYUN also noticed JUNGKOOK, and as soon as their eyes met, they walked fast towards each other.Then, JUNGKOOK and JAEHYUN smiled and gave each other a huge hug.It seemed like the two members of '97-line' were happy to see one another while 'working'.The members of '97-line' are said to consist of boy group members, including JUNGKOOK, JAEHYUN, MINGYU, DK, THE 8 of SEVENTEEN, YUGYEOM, BAMBAM of GOT7 and Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO.Previously, '97-line' guys revealed that they try to hang out together whenever they have time; they were often seen meeting up for some food.Just a couple of months ago, it was revealed that JUNGKOOK, JAEHYUN, MINGYU, YUGYEOM and Cha Eun-woo gathered together for hot dogs.(Credit= 'solbindog' Instagram, SBS Inkigayo, '스브스케이팝 / SBS KPOP' YouTube)(SBS Star)