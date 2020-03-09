SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Comments on the Possibility of Him Dating So Joo Yeon in Real Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Comments on the Possibility of Him Dating So Joo Yeon in Real Life

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.09 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Comments on the Possibility of Him Dating So Joo Yeon in Real Life
Actor Kim Min Jae told whether there is a chance of him and actress So Joo Yeon ever going out with each other in real life.

Recently, Kim Min Jae sat down for a press interview following the success of his latest drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.
Kim Min Jae and So Joo YeonDuring the interview, Kim Min Jae was asked about working with So Joo Yeon.

Kim Min Jae said, "All members of the cast became close during the shooting. We would even gather to watch our drama together as well. So Joo Yeon and I are also very close."

He continued, "So Joo Yeon is a considerate person. She is the sort of person who can relate to the feelings of others well. She's really kind and warm. That's why I really loved acting with her. We got along amazingly well with each other."
Kim Min Jae and So Joo YeonThen, one reporter said, "As you and So Joo Yeon showed off such a real couple-like chemistry in the drama, a lot of people hoped you guys would actually start dating in real life. What are your thoughts on their opinion?"

Kim Min Jae laughed and responded, "That will never happen though. So Joo Yeon is like my family. We are that close and comfortable."

He went on, "We just worked hard on delivering the emotions of our characters, that's all. She is a great co-worker. There is nothing more between us and there will not be."
Kim Min Jae and So Joo YeonKim Min Jae and So Joo YeonIn 'Dr. Romantic 2', Kim Min Jae played a role of a nurse 'Park Eun-tak' and So Joo Yeon acted as an emergency physician 'Yoon Ah-reum'.

They were a couple who had just started dating one another.

(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2, 'sojuyeon_' 'real.be' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙