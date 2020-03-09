[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Comments on the Possibility of Him Dating So Joo Yeon in Real Life

Actor Kim Min Jae told whether there is a chance of him and actress So Joo Yeon ever going out with each other in real life.Recently, Kim Min Jae sat down for a press interview following the success of his latest drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.During the interview, Kim Min Jae was asked about working with So Joo Yeon.Kim Min Jae said, "All members of the cast became close during the shooting. We would even gather to watch our drama together as well. So Joo Yeon and I are also very close."He continued, "So Joo Yeon is a considerate person. She is the sort of person who can relate to the feelings of others well. She's really kind and warm. That's why I really loved acting with her. We got along amazingly well with each other."Then, one reporter said, "As you and So Joo Yeon showed off such a real couple-like chemistry in the drama, a lot of people hoped you guys would actually start dating in real life. What are your thoughts on their opinion?"Kim Min Jae laughed and responded, "That will never happen though. So Joo Yeon is like my family. We are that close and comfortable."He went on, "We just worked hard on delivering the emotions of our characters, that's all. She is a great co-worker. There is nothing more between us and there will not be."In 'Dr. Romantic 2', Kim Min Jae played a role of a nurse 'Park Eun-tak' and So Joo Yeon acted as an emergency physician 'Yoon Ah-reum'.They were a couple who had just started dating one another.(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic 2, 'sojuyeon_' 'real.be' Instagram)(SBS Star)