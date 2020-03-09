[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Reveals the Foods She Love & Hate to Eat

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed the particular foods that she love and hate to eat.During her recent interview with fashion magazine Vogue Korea, ROSÉ took some time to talk about the foods she enjoys the most and the foods she could easily live without.Since her fans already know that ROSÉ hates avocado, the interviewer asked if there was another food she disliked just as much.To this, ROSÉ said, “Eggplant,” and explained, “I don’t really like the squishy texture of it.”The interviewer also asked the foods that she enjoys snacking on.ROSÉ revealed, “Corn dogs for sure. The ones with sugar sprinkled on top.”She also let her fans know that she enjoys eating ‘Short-dari’, a Korean snack made off of roasted squid legs.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is reportedly set to make the group's much-awaited comeback in the first half of this year.(Credit= 'Vogue Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)