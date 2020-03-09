[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Treats DARA & Her Musical Team to Tasty Lunch

K-pop boy group WINNER's member JINU showed his support for K-pop artist DARA's theater debut.On March 6, DARA updated her Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed DARA in front of a banner that said, "Here's my support for DARA. Dear the team of 'Another Miss Oh', become WINNER!"The banner also said, "Don't get hurt and make sure to keep yourselves healthy at all times. I'll always be supporting you!"Then, there were photos of DARA and 'Another Miss Oh' team having a meal around a table together.In the caption, DARA wrote, "JINU sent me this lovely lunch for me to share with 'Another Miss Oh' team. From pasta, risotto, to steak, everything was so delicious!"She went on, "We enjoyed it a lot. I cannot thank you enough for it. You are the best, JINU!"It turned out JINU had sent them some food to eat while they were getting ready for their upcoming musical.Recently, it was reported that DARA is playing the role of 'Ddo Hae Young' in the upcoming musical 'Another Miss Oh'.Meanwhile, 'Another Miss Oh' is scheduled to be unveiled on March 31.(Credit= 'daraxxi' 'xxjjjwww' Instagram)(SBS Star)