[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon's Father Passes Away
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon's Father Passes Away

Published 2020.03.09 16:06
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon's father has passed away today due to a heart attack.

On March 9, it was reported that Taeyeon's father passed away earlier today due to acute myocardial infarction, which is also known as a form of heart attack.
TaeyeonFollowing the news report, Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment released a statement confirming the news.

The agency stated, "Taeyeon is currently preparing the funeral with her family. His funeral will be held in private only with her family members."
TaeyeonTaeyeon was originally scheduled to release a new solo single 'HAPPY' later today, which is also her 31st birthday.

According to SM Entertainment, the release date of her upcoming single will be delayed.
Taeyeon(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
