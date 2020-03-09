SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Reveals How Actors Do Their Slapping Scenes
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Reveals How Actors Do Their Slapping Scenes

Published 2020.03.09
Actress Park Shin Hye demonstrated some fun tricks that actors do to fake their slapping scenes in dramas.

On March 7 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros', Park Shin Hye and her film 'Call' co-stars actresses Kim Sung Ryeong and Jeon Jong Seo joined the program as guests.

During the program, Park Shin Hye reminisced the time when she was filming SBS' drama 'Stairway to Heaven', her acting debut project back in 2003.
Park Shin HyePark Shin Hye said, "I was slapped over 30 times or so during filming," and explained, "The script said that my character should be slapped about four times, but we had to film the scene from multiple angles."

When hosts asked if she had felt sad about it at the time, the actress said, "No, there wasn't much time for me to have those kinds of thoughts. I think it was fun for me back then."
Park Shin HyeWhen HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior asked if actors still actually slap each other for the scenes, Park Shin Hye explained, "These days, those scenes are usually fake. The sound effects are really great, and the scenes can be edited to look real."
Park Shin HyeShe continued to explain, "If you bring your hand down from behind, the counterpart lowers head at the right time. It looks pretty convincing."

HeeChul joined Park Shin Hye for a demonstration, and he pretended to have his hat fly off to make the scene even more convincing.
Park Shin Hye(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star) 
