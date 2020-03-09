SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Everyone's Jaw Drop After Discovering What Card JIN Used to Pay for SUGA's Birthday Dinner
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.09
Everyone is surprised after finding out what credit card JIN of K-pop boy group BTS used to pay for his fellow member SUGA's birthday dinner.

On March 9, SUGA welcomed his 27th birthday.

In order to celebrate this special day, the members of BTS and their staff gathered together at one restaurant in Seoul.
 
Later on, a video of JIN paying for the meal was uploaded on the group's Twitter with the caption, "Yay! JIN paid for our meal as well as the staff's. He's so awesome! Thank you, hyung."

In the video, JIN stands in front of a cash register and pays 878,000 won (approximately 730 dollars) with his credit card.
 
Here, some fans noticed the credit card that he was using to pay for the meal.

It turned out the credit card is the Black from Hyundai Card, which is a card for the super rich.

Available through invitation only, the holder of the card has to be personally approved by the vice president of Hyundai Card and seven members of board of directors.

The holder should have 100 billion won (approximately 83 million dollars) earnings and savings, and has to pay the annual membership fee of 2 million won (approximately 1,700 dollars).
Hyundai black cardAfter seeing what credit card JIN owned, "Wow, JIN really is 'young, handsome and rich'!", "I'm surprised, but not surprised at the same time though. I mean, BTS is huge around the world right now". "Man, I'll probably will never be able to hold the Hyundai black card myself!" and so on.

(Credit= 'hyundaicard' Official Website, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
