[SBS Star] 'Running Man' HAHA Says Lee Kwang Soo Has Been Calling Him Non-stop

The cast members of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' talked about their fellow member/actor Lee Kwang Soo's absence following his car accident.On March 8 episode of 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok informed viewers, "Last weekend, Lee Kwang Soo involved in a minor car accident, and he injured his ankle."He continued, "We are very sad about this, but Kwang Soo is unable to join today's filming with us. They say he needs surgery."Earlier last month, Lee Kwang Soo was forced to take a break from all of his activities after suffering a fractured ankle after the car accident.HAHA then shared that Lee Kwang Soo had been calling him all the time ever since his unfortunate accident.He explained, "I've been getting a ton of phone calls from him. He tells me, 'Hyung, I'm now going to the toilet.' I think it's because he feels apologetic (about not being able to join the filming)."Yu Jae Seok added, "Ji Suk-jin had also once fractured his ankle before. Although it may take some time, Kwang Soo will recover soon and return as cheerful as always."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)