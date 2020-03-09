SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' HAHA Says Lee Kwang Soo Has Been Calling Him Non-stop
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' HAHA Says Lee Kwang Soo Has Been Calling Him Non-stop

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.09 13:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man HAHA Says Lee Kwang Soo Has Been Calling Him Non-stop
The cast members of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' talked about their fellow member/actor Lee Kwang Soo's absence following his car accident.

On March 8 episode of 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok informed viewers, "Last weekend, Lee Kwang Soo involved in a minor car accident, and he injured his ankle."

He continued, "We are very sad about this, but Kwang Soo is unable to join today's filming with us. They say he needs surgery."
Running ManEarlier last month, Lee Kwang Soo was forced to take a break from all of his activities after suffering a fractured ankle after the car accident.

HAHA then shared that Lee Kwang Soo had been calling him all the time ever since his unfortunate accident.
Running ManHe explained, "I've been getting a ton of phone calls from him. He tells me, 'Hyung, I'm now going to the toilet.' I think it's because he feels apologetic (about not being able to join the filming)."

Yu Jae Seok added, "Ji Suk-jin had also once fractured his ankle before. Although it may take some time, Kwang Soo will recover soon and return as cheerful as always."
Running Man(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙