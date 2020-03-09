[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Says, "Gong Yoo Is Father-like, Lee Dong Wook Is Mother-like"

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae described how actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook cared for him during the shooting of 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016).On March 8 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Yook Sungjae featured as a guest.During the talk, Yook Sungjae reminisced the past when he acted in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook.Yook Sungjae said, "Both Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are very caring people. They cared for me in different ways though."He continued, "You know how fathers typically seem a little less attentive than mothers even when they are as attentive as them, right? That was Gong Yoo."He added, "Gong Yoo would be like, 'Come and eat, Sungjae.' He would always care for me like that."The K-pop star went on, "Lee Dong Wook was mother-like; he was warm and soft. He would say things like, 'Sungjae, I've just monitored your scenes. You really are so handsome, aren't you?'"He went on, "I also remember him giving me this advice, 'You are doing great right now, but I personally think it would be better for you to lower your eyes about 45 degrees there.'"(Credit= tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God)(SBS Star)