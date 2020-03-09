[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shares How Supportive Her Parents Were When She Decided to Become an Actress

Actress Park Shin Hye shared what sort of sacrifices her parents made for her career.On March 7 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', Park Shin Hye made a guest appearance.During the talk, Park Shin Hye revealed that her dream has not always been becoming an actress.Park Shin Hye said, "I actually wanted to be a police officer. When I was in the first grade of elementary school, our house was robbed. All my mom's money in my wallet was gone. There was about 800,000 won (approximately 670 dollars) in it."She continued, "It was a huge shock to me. Ever since then until the end of elementary school, I dreamed of becoming a police officer."After that, Park Shin Hye revealed what happened following her decision to jump into an acting career.Park Shin Hye said, "I auditioned for Lee Seung-hwan's music video. Many people from my church were his fans. So, they sent in photos of me to the production team. I failed the initial audition, but they contacted me later on saying that they wanted to work with me."She went on, "My family was financially struggling a lot at that time, but my parents were very supportive with the choice I made. They stopped doing what they were doing in my hometown and moved all the way to Seoul for my convenience."She added, "Life in Seoul wasn't easy for them though. They drove a cab around, and worked as sales people for an insurance company as well. They really had worked hard for me."Park Shin Hye made debut with Lee Seung-hwan's music video 'Flower' in 2003, then made her small screen debut with SBS' drama 'Stairway to Heaven' the same year.(Credit= 'ssinz7' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)