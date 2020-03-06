SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V to Sing a Sound Track for Park Seo Jun's Drama?
[SBS Star] BTS V to Sing a Sound Track for Park Seo Jun's Drama?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.06 18:03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V to Sing a Sound Track for Park Seo Juns Drama?
K-pop boy group BTS' member V is reportedly singing a sound track for his best friend actor Park Seo Jun's current drama.

On March 6, news outlet TV REPORT reported that V was recently included in the sound track lineup for Park Seo Jun-led JTBC's drama 'Itaewon Class'.

In response to this report, however, the production team of 'Itaewon Class' commented, "V is still in talks to sing a sound track for us. It has not been decided for sure yet."
VIf V sings a sound track for 'Itaewon Class', it would mark his first sound track in about three years after 'It Is You Even If I Die' for KBS' drama 'Hwarang: the Poet Warrior Youth', which he sang with his fellow group member JIN.
VPreviously in January, V expressed his hope to sing a sound track for 'Itaewon Class' through a comment on an official fan community.

At that time, fans desperately hoped that it would really happen soon.

Following the news, they became greatly excited at the possibility of V's wish coming true.
V(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, JTBC Itaewon Class, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
