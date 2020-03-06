SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Does Not Like the Way He Look?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.06 16:37 Updated 2020.03.06 16:44
Everybody is going, "What?" to actor Ahn Hyo Seop's recent statement: "I don't really like the way I look." 

On March 3, Ahn Hyo Seop sat down for an interview with the press following the success of his latest drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'. 
Ahn Hyo SeopDuring the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop mentioned that he spends a lot of his time reading comments about him online. 

Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I like going through comments about me online. I especially find those hyper 'fan-girl' and 'fan-boy' comments fun to read." 

He continued, "I must admit that I never get sick of people complimenting on my appearance." 

He went on, "I deeply appreciate their kind words, but I personally don't like the way I look that much." 
Ahn Hyo SeopAfter seeing this part of his interview, nobody in the comment section agreed with what he had said.

They left comments such as, "Seriously, what on earth is he saying? This is ridiculous.", "He's way too modest, man.", "Are you kidding? You are like the definition of 'handsome'!" and so on. 
Ahn Hyo Seop(Credit= 'imhyoseop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
