[SBS Star] V Shares How BTS Members Feel About Performing without ARMY's Attendance
[SBS Star] V Shares How BTS Members Feel About Performing without ARMY's Attendance

Published 2020.03.06 16:15
V of K-pop boy group BTS shared how the members feel about performing on music shows without their fans in the audience.

On March 6, V joined BTS' global fan community Weverse to interact with his fans amid making appearance on music shows without a single audience due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.
VOne ARMY (BTS' fan club) shared a post on Weverse that says, "I miss my tan-ees (BTS' nickname)... I'm playing the album over and over again, on repeat. The more I listen to it, the more I miss you guys."
BTS
VTo this, V replied, "It feels like we're performing at an empty concert," and added, "We miss you all, too."
VIt seems like it has also been tough for BTS to perform in empty music show studios without ARMY watching them and screaming fan chants to show support and share energy with the members.
BTSIn light of the virus outbreak, BTS has also decided to cancel the group's upcoming 4-day concerts in Seoul, the grand-opening of the group's new world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'.

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse)

(SBS Star)  
