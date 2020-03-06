[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Gains Attention for His Great Sense of Fashion

Actor Lee Jae Wook's unique style is in the center of attention.Following the success of Lee Jae Wook's recently-ended previous drama 'Extraordinary You', a lot more people have been visiting Lee Jae Wook's Instagram.While they visited his Instagram, they realized that Lee Jae Wook always wore very comfortable but stylish outfits in his daily life.With his model-like tall 187cm (6.1ft) figure, anything would look good on him, but it seemed like he had his own unique sense of fashion.Lee Jae Wook tended to enjoy wearing loose-fitting dark-colored t-shirts, somewhat baggy pants and fashionable sneakers.He also liked to match his outfit with a hat or cap, and make his mid-calf socks visible.His overall style highlighted his unreal body ratio with super long legs.Unlike some of us out there, it looked like he knew exactly what to put on himself to make himself look good.(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)