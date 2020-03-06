[SBS Star] Block B P.O & WINNER MINO Share What Their 12-year Friendship Is Like

P.O of K-pop boy group Block B and MINO of another boy group WINNER described their rock-hard 12-year friendship.On March 5, P.O and MINO hosted NAVER NOW's pilot audio show 'MP3' (tentative title) together.During the show, the production team asked P.O and MINO to talk about their friendship.With a smile, MINO answered, "Our production team here don't seem to really believe we are close. They've been suspicious of our friendship forever."He jokingly added, "We'll make it clear right now. We are actually business partners; we just pretend to be close when we are on air."P.O commented, "That's right. No, we honestly are great friends in real life. I even bought him a gift today."MINO responded, "Hey, why are you mentioning that yourself? I should be the one to say that. P.O sometimes makes my heart flutter with unexpected gifts. Today, he gave me some of his favorite vinyl records."Then, one of the listeners asked how often they meet as well as how frequently they speak on the phone.MINO playfully answered, "Well, we currently see each other like twice a week. They are both for shows. We recently started doing shows together, so... I guess we'll see each other a lot more than before."P.O. laughed and said, "We talk on the phone about three to four times a week. We video call one another sometimes as well. We both like video calls, so..."In numerous interviews in the past, P.O and MINO have mentioned that they have been good friends since high school.(Credit= 'realllllmino' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)