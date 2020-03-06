[SBS Star] RAVI Has the Most Copy-righted Self-produced Songs Out of K-pop Group Members After GD?

RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX revealed that he has the most copy-righted self-produced songs out of K-pop group members after G-DRAGON of another boy group BIGBANG.On March 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', RAVI made a guest appearance.During the talk, RAVI said, "Out of all members of K-pop groups, I currently have the most copy-righted self-produced songs after G-DRAGON."He added, "But it doesn't mean I have the second highest earnings from it. There are just lots of my songs out there, and every one of them is precious to me."Then, RAVI honestly shared there were times when he felt depressed about his songs not becoming hits.RAVI said, "I have produced a great number of songs so far. However, the majority of them weren't as loved as I had hoped. That made me feel quite depressed."He continued, "Then at one point, I thought to myself, 'My 200th song or 300th song could be a mega-hit. I wouldn't know until I get there. Would I?'"He went on, "Well, I may never be able to make any hit songs. But I realized that was alright, because I enjoy making my own songs."Meanwhile, RAVI released his new album 'EL DORADO' on February 24.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'ravithecrackkidz' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)