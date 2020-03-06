SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAVI Has the Most Copy-righted Self-produced Songs Out of K-pop Group Members After GD?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] RAVI Has the Most Copy-righted Self-produced Songs Out of K-pop Group Members After GD?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.06 10:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAVI Has the Most Copy-righted Self-produced Songs Out of K-pop Group Members After GD?
RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX revealed that he has the most copy-righted self-produced songs out of K-pop group members after G-DRAGON of another boy group BIGBANG.

On March 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', RAVI made a guest appearance.
RAVIDuring the talk, RAVI said, "Out of all members of K-pop groups, I currently have the most copy-righted self-produced songs after G-DRAGON."

He added, "But it doesn't mean I have the second highest earnings from it. There are just lots of my songs out there, and every one of them is precious to me."
RAVIThen, RAVI honestly shared there were times when he felt depressed about his songs not becoming hits.

RAVI said, "I have produced a great number of songs so far. However, the majority of them weren't as loved as I had hoped. That made me feel quite depressed."

He continued, "Then at one point, I thought to myself, 'My 200th song or 300th song could be a mega-hit. I wouldn't know until I get there. Would I?'"

He went on, "Well, I may never be able to make any hit songs. But I realized that was alright, because I enjoy making my own songs."
RAVIMeanwhile, RAVI released his new album 'EL DORADO' on February 24.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'ravithecrackkidz' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙