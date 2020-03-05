[SBS Star] VIDEO: Block B P.O Hilariously Disses WINNER MINO's Sense of Fashion

P.O of K-pop boy group Block B was seen dissing his best friend MINO of another boy group WINNER's sense of fashion hard.On February 28, one YouTube channel unveiled a video of P.O and MINO sitting down to talk about their own unique fashion.During the talk, P.O could not stop saying negative things about the way MINO dressed himself.P.O playfully commented, "I find MINO's fashion... Ummm... Cute. It almost feels like he's just got into fashion, if you get what I mean."He continued, "He's like trying to climb up this fashion ladder at the moment. He's just in that 'I'm trying super hard to look fashionable' phase. I've been over that phase a long time ago, but that's where MINO is at right now."When P.O was saying all this, MINO hysterically laughed beside him.As P.O looked through photos of MINO with the producer afterwards, P.O's negativity towards MINO's fashion reached a peak.He said things like, "Why do you have a cloth around your neck?", "What? That is simply weird, man.", "You went to a fashion event like that? You look like a scientist!" and so on.It seemed like the video made a lot of people laugh, because there were many comments left under this video such as, "Everything P.O said about MINO's sense of fashion made me laugh so much!", "I can't stop laughing! Help me, guys!", "Haha they're best friends for sure. That's what true best friends say to each other!" and more.(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)