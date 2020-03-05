SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EunHyuk Shares How His Mother's Illness Led to His Recent COVID-19 Donation

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.05
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EunHyuk Shares How His Mothers Illness Led to His Recent COVID-19 Donation
EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared why he donated a large sum of money to help COVID-19 patients.

On March 4, SBS' television show 'Han Bam' unveiled EunHyuk's interview.EunHyukDuring the interview, EunHyuk mentioned the recent 100 million won (approximately 85,000 dollars) donation that he made to help COVID-19 patients.

EunHyuk said, "My mom went through a tough time last year due to a lung disease. As a person who witnessed that, I became more concerned about COVID-19 patients."

He continued, "I decided to make donation in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I didn't want more people to suffer from it."
EunHyukThe K-pop star went on, "Just like many other celebrities who recently made donation, I wanted to provide at least a bit of help and give hope to people in this ongoing serious situation."

Lastly, he added, "I hope everyone suffering from COVID-19 and working hard to treat them take good care of themselves."
 

Currently, there are 5,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

(Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
