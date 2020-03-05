[SBS Star] VIDEO: EunHyuk Shares How His Mother's Illness Led to His Recent COVID-19 Donation

EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared why he donated a large sum of money to help COVID-19 patients.On March 4, SBS' television show 'Han Bam' unveiled EunHyuk's interview.During the interview, EunHyuk mentioned the recent 100 million won (approximately 85,000 dollars) donation that he made to help COVID-19 patients.EunHyuk said, "My mom went through a tough time last year due to a lung disease. As a person who witnessed that, I became more concerned about COVID-19 patients."He continued, "I decided to make donation in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I didn't want more people to suffer from it."The K-pop star went on, "Just like many other celebrities who recently made donation, I wanted to provide at least a bit of help and give hope to people in this ongoing serious situation."Lastly, he added, "I hope everyone suffering from COVID-19 and working hard to treat them take good care of themselves."Currently, there are 5,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea.(Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)(SBS Star)