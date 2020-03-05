SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Yoojung Talks About the Time When Weki Meki's Dorm Was on Fire
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Yoojung Talks About the Time When Weki Meki's Dorm Was on Fire

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.05 15:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Yoojung Talks About the Time When Weki Mekis Dorm Was on Fire
K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung revealed that the group's dorm was once on fire in the past.

On March 4 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI News', Weki Meki was invited to join the talk.

During the talk, Choi Yoojung told a horrifying story that happened not long after Weki Meki had made debut.Weki MekiChoi Yoojung said, "At that time, I was using the top bunk of a bunk bed. But it was too uncomfortable for me. So, I went to sleep in the living room with Lua one night."

She went on, "The next morning, I woke up to Lua screaming to me, 'Unnie!' When I opened my eyes, there were flames on both sides of me; our living room was on fire."

Lua added, "The flames were already huge at that time. It was as high as my sitting height."Weki MekiCho Yoojung nodded and continued telling the story, "We all panicked and ran to our agency. Then, we calmed ourselves down in the practice room."

She added, "I was wearing this bear onesie pajamas at that time, and you know how there are mirrors everywhere in practice rooms, right? I looked at myself in the mirror, and there was a big burnt hole on the bear's head. Thankfully though, my hair wasn't burnt."Weki Meki(Credit= Mnet TMI News, Fantagio)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙