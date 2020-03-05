[SBS Star] Choi Yoojung Talks About the Time When Weki Meki's Dorm Was on Fire

K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung revealed that the group's dorm was once on fire in the past.On March 4 episode of Mnet's talk show 'TMI News', Weki Meki was invited to join the talk.During the talk, Choi Yoojung told a horrifying story that happened not long after Weki Meki had made debut.Choi Yoojung said, "At that time, I was using the top bunk of a bunk bed. But it was too uncomfortable for me. So, I went to sleep in the living room with Lua one night."She went on, "The next morning, I woke up to Lua screaming to me, 'Unnie!' When I opened my eyes, there were flames on both sides of me; our living room was on fire."Lua added, "The flames were already huge at that time. It was as high as my sitting height."Cho Yoojung nodded and continued telling the story, "We all panicked and ran to our agency. Then, we calmed ourselves down in the practice room."She added, "I was wearing this bear onesie pajamas at that time, and you know how there are mirrors everywhere in practice rooms, right? I looked at myself in the mirror, and there was a big burnt hole on the bear's head. Thankfully though, my hair wasn't burnt."(Credit= Mnet TMI News, Fantagio)(SBS Star)