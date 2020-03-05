[SBS Star] Fans Are Surprised to See Block B P.O's Past Photos as He Looks Exactly the Same

Fans are surprised after discovering that P.O of K-pop boy group Block B's appearance had not changed much at all since when he was young.Recently, one fan uploaded some childhood photos of P.O online.The photos showed baby P.O, him around kindergarten age to P.O. as an early elementary school student.The post instantly caught the eye of many, because P.O looked surprisingly the same as his past.Not only did he have the same facial features, but he also had the same playful smile full of spirit.Even though most people change as they grow up, it seemed like P.O did not change a single bit throughout his life.After seeing this post, a lot of K-pop fans left comments such as, "That's just a smaller version of P.O now, isn't it?", "How did he not change like that?", "Awww that smile!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)