[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Tells the Story Behind His Romantic Kiss Scene with Lee Sung Kyoung

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop told what went on behind the last kiss scene with actress Lee Sung Kyoung in 'Dr. Romantic 2'On March 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Ahn Hyo Seop's recent interview was shown.During the interview, Ahn Hyo Seop was asked about his successfully-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'.Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I was a huge fan of 'Dr. Romantic'. When I was offered a leading role in 'Dr. Romantic 2', I was like, 'Is it really okay for me to take this role?'"He continued, "I wanted to do well. So, I did my best in every way. I really tried hard throughout shooting."Then, Ahn Hyo Seop spoke about 'Dr. Romantic 2' fans' most-talked about kiss scene―Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung's last kiss scene.Ahn Hyo Seop said, "That kiss scene was the very last thing we shot for our drama. It was hard not to feel pressured. We just couldn't do it while we were both completely sober."He continued with a smile, "Our director had a bottle of wine sitting in his car. He took that out for us, and we had a few glasses of it before we filmed the scene. It actually helped a lot."'Dr. Romantic 2' ended with a high viewing rate of 27.1% on February 25.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)