[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Comment on JIMIN's Perfect Abs During Early Debut Days
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Comment on JIMIN's Perfect Abs During Early Debut Days

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.04 18:22
The members of K-pop boy group BTS responded to the perfect abs that JIMIN had when they had just made debut.

On March 3, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a reaction video of BTS watching themselves having an interview from years ago.

The interview was with SBS' television show 'Han Bam' team and it was only five days after BTS had entered the world of K-pop.

It showed them looking extremely nervous and tense, and they laughed at how awkward that looked.BTSDuring the interview, 'Han Bam' team asked what a big gun was in their choreography.

Without hesitation, SUGA answered, "There is a part where JIMIN shows his abs."

Consequently, JIMIN had to perform that part in front of the camera.

As JIMIN lifted his shirt up and showed his defined abs, the members of BTS watching this all screamed and their jaws instantly dropped to the floor.

They said, "What was going on with you at that time, JIMIN? How do you have such a perfect body?"BTSAfter watching the whole interview, JIMIN said, "Wow, I had a good body back then."

J-HOPE responded, "Exactly. You were on fire. What about now?"

Then, RM who was sitting next to JIMIN touched his arms and laughingly commented, "Let's not say anything about that."

BTS members wrapped up the reaction video by stating, "Back then, it was so hard for us to get a spot on music shows. Anyway, we are where we are now, because there were times like that."
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' '한밤 자료실' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
