[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Has Been Secretly Making Large Donation to a Hospital for 8 Years?

Fans have discovered that actor Zo In Sung has been making large donation to a hospital every year for the last eight years.Recently, one photo of a display taken in the corner of Asan Medical Center, Seoul started sweeping online.The photo was of Zo In Sung's photo along with a writing that showed his good deeds that were unknown to the public for years.The writing said, "Zo In Sung has donated 800 million won (approximately 674,000 dollars) to our hospital so far. He donated 100 million won (approximately 84,000 won) for the last eight years for us to use the money to help financially-struggling patients."It continuously said, "Despite his hectic life, Zo In Sung has been making steady donation every year. His money is being used to help child patients from low-income families."Although nobody was writing reports on his donations, Zo In Sung still went out of his way to help those much-needed patients.It seemed like he truly wanted to help them from the bottom of his heart, and his kind heart is spreading warmth to many at the moment.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)