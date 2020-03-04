[SBS Star] V's Sister in 'ON' MV Reveals that She Became ARMY After Filming with BTS

American actress Rina Johnson shared what it was like working with K-pop boy group BTS.On February 28, Rina Johnson posted a screenshot of BTS' latest music video 'ON' on her Instagram.The screenshot showed Rina Johnson holding hands with V while other members of BTS were walking behind them.Along with the screenshot, Rina Johnson wrote, "BTS♥ON. I was V's sister who was missing."Not long after she uploaded the post, a lot of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) came along and asked her questions regarding her appearance in the music video.Rina Johnson told them, "I actually had no idea that I was going to be working with BTS. I had an audition, and it turned out to be one for BTS. I wasn't ARMY, but I have become one after I met them."She continued, "V was really nice and friendly throughout the shooting, and was very gentle when he was holding my hand."She went on, "BTS members were funny. They were dancing and joking around all that time."Meanwhile, BTS made the group's much-awaited comeback with the title track 'ON' on February 21.(Credit= 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)(SBS Star)