[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Reportedly Prepares a Collaboration with Lady Gaga; Agency Responds

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly preparing an epic collaboration with Oscar-winning singer/actress Lady Gaga.On March 4, English radio channel Capital FM reported on rumors that BLACKPINK will be joining Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica' as a featuring artist.Reports stated that an inside source hinted that BLACKPINK may be featuring in one of the songs on Lady Gaga's upcoming album.In response to the report, BLACKPINK management agency YG Entertainment stated, "BLACKPINK is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm the report at the moment, so please wait for the official announcement soon."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to make the group's long-awaited comeback in the first half of this year.(Credit= 'ladygaga' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)