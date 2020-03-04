SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Reportedly Prepares a Collaboration with Lady Gaga; Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Reportedly Prepares a Collaboration with Lady Gaga; Agency Responds

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.04 15:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Reportedly Prepares a Collaboration with Lady Gaga; Agency Responds
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly preparing an epic collaboration with Oscar-winning singer/actress Lady Gaga.

On March 4, English radio channel Capital FM reported on rumors that BLACKPINK will be joining Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica' as a featuring artist.
BLACKPINK Lady Gaga collaborationReports stated that an inside source hinted that BLACKPINK may be featuring in one of the songs on Lady Gaga's upcoming album.
BLACKPINK Lady Gaga collaborationIn response to the report, BLACKPINK management agency YG Entertainment stated, "BLACKPINK is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm the report at the moment, so please wait for the official announcement soon."
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to make the group's long-awaited comeback in the first half of this year.

(Credit= 'ladygaga' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙