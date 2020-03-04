[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Talks About Her Childhood Dreams

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared more about herself during her recent magazine interview.On March 4, fashion magazine HIGH CUT dropped JENNIE's new pictorials for their upcoming issue.In the theme of 'freedom', JENNIE filled the photo shoot with her photogenic poses and simple styling of T-shirts and jeans.During the interview after the photo shoot, JENNIE was asked about her driving force for her busy schedule as a BLACKPINK member and JENNIE herself.JENNIE said, "Some people might think I'm greedy, but I still have a lot of things that I want to do and present them to my fans. I always want to show a new and cool side of myself to my fans. I can live a busy life with those thoughts."JENNIE also talked about her childhood dreams, saying, "Ever since I was a child, I enjoyed styling and make new combinations with clothes. Also, singing and dancing was basically my daily life."She continued, "Those efforts from my childhood made me who I am now. So I want to tell my younger self that you're doing great, and follow your dreams while doing your best until you can."Check out more photos of JENNIE below:(Credit= HIGH CUT, Online Community)(SBS Star)