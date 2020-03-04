[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOHNNY Goes to a Factory Where NCT 127's Latest Albums Are Produced

K-pop boy group NCT's member JOHNNY visited a factory where NCT 127's latest albums 'NEO ZONE' are produced.On February 29, JOHNNY's new video was uploaded on NCT's official YouTube.The video showed JOHNNY at one factory in Hwaseong-si, Korea.JOHNNY explained that he was going to check out the process of how NCT 127's albums were made on this day.He met a staff named 'Brad', who walked him through to different rooms from where the CDs were being mastered, printed and packed.In the last room where workers put special extras such as mini posters, stickers, photo cards were being put before packing, JOHNNY decided to give it a go.JOHNNY struggled at first as the conveyor belt moved so fast, and accidentally put more extras than he should have.Soon enough though, he got used to it and managed to put a lot of his own photo cards on the albums as he wished.At the end of the video, JOHNNY commented, "I'm proud to say that I was at least part of one box of our albums or maybe just half a box or just one album, but anyway that was a wonderful experience. I had a great time today. Hope you guys enjoyed it, too!"Meanwhile, 'NEO ZONE' is scheduled to be released on March 20.(Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)(SBS Star)