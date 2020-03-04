SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOHNNY Goes to a Factory Where NCT 127's Latest Albums Are Produced
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOHNNY Goes to a Factory Where NCT 127's Latest Albums Are Produced

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.04 14:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOHNNY Goes to a Factory Where NCT 127s Latest Albums Are Produced
K-pop boy group NCT's member JOHNNY visited a factory where NCT 127's latest albums 'NEO ZONE' are produced.

On February 29, JOHNNY's new video was uploaded on NCT's official YouTube.

The video showed JOHNNY at one factory in Hwaseong-si, Korea.JOHNNYJOHNNY explained that he was going to check out the process of how NCT 127's albums were made on this day.

He met a staff named 'Brad', who walked him through to different rooms from where the CDs were being mastered, printed and packed.JOHNNYJOHNNYIn the last room where workers put special extras such as mini posters, stickers, photo cards were being put before packing, JOHNNY decided to give it a go.

JOHNNY struggled at first as the conveyor belt moved so fast, and accidentally put more extras than he should have.

Soon enough though, he got used to it and managed to put a lot of his own photo cards on the albums as he wished.

At the end of the video, JOHNNY commented, "I'm proud to say that I was at least part of one box of our albums or maybe just half a box or just one album, but anyway that was a wonderful experience. I had a great time today. Hope you guys enjoyed it, too!"
 

Meanwhile, 'NEO ZONE' is scheduled to be released on March 20.

(Credit= '채널 NCT DAILY' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙