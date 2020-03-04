SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.04 11:27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] J-HOPEs Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' adorable facial expression when the group took music show trophies went viral online.

Recently, BTS made its much-anticipated comeback with the group's two new songs 'ON' and 'Black Swan' from 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.
J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh Out LoudWhen the group took the first win on KBS' music show 'Music Bank', J-HOPE was seen on the screen during the announcement.

As the hosts shouted BTS, J-HOPE was so surprised that he covered his mouth with his eyes wide open.
J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh Out LoudShortly after the broadcast, fans gathered J-HOPE's past clips when BTS was called as the weekly winner of music shows.
J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh Out LoudJ-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh Out LoudWhenever BTS took #1 trophy of a music show, J-HOPE could not hide his surprise and made the happiest facial expression every time.
J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh Out LoudFans commented, "J-HOPE is always serious about winning #1 trophy.", "He's so cute and adorable! I can't.", and more.

(Credit= KBS Music Bank, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
