[SBS Star] J-HOPE's Unchanging Reaction When BTS Takes #1 Trophy Makes Fans Laugh

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' adorable facial expression when the group took music show trophies went viral online.Recently, BTS made its much-anticipated comeback with the group's two new songs 'ON' and 'Black Swan' from 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.When the group took the first win on KBS' music show 'Music Bank', J-HOPE was seen on the screen during the announcement.As the hosts shouted BTS, J-HOPE was so surprised that he covered his mouth with his eyes wide open.Shortly after the broadcast, fans gathered J-HOPE's past clips when BTS was called as the weekly winner of music shows.Whenever BTS took #1 trophy of a music show, J-HOPE could not hide his surprise and made the happiest facial expression every time.Fans commented, "J-HOPE is always serious about winning #1 trophy.", "He's so cute and adorable! I can't.", and more.(Credit= KBS Music Bank, Online Community)(SBS Star)