[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Confirms to Lead a Web-drama

Kim Woo Seok of disbanded project K-pop boy group X1 will be leading an upcoming web-drama.On March 4, it was reported that Kim Woo Seok is going to star in a new web-drama 'Twenty-Twenty'.'Twenty-Twenty' is the latest project by Playlist, which is a platform that produced popular web-dramas such as 'A-TEEN', 'A-TEEN 2', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more.The story of 'Twenty-Twenty' is about boys and girls who just turned adults finding and chasing after their dreams.In this drama, Kim Woo Seok will turn into 'Hyun-jin', who recently started living by himself away from home.Following the news, a lot of fans expressed their excitement about seeing him act.Since his debut in 2015, Kim Woo Seok has never taken an acting role; 'Twenty-Twenty' will mark his acting debut.Meanwhile, the shooting for 'Twenty-Twenty' is planned to begin next month.(Credit= 'woo.ddadda' Instagram)(SBS Star)