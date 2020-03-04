SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Seok Confirms to Lead a Web-drama
Lee Narin

Kim Woo Seok of disbanded project K-pop boy group X1 will be leading an upcoming web-drama.

On March 4, it was reported that Kim Woo Seok is going to star in a new web-drama 'Twenty-Twenty'.Kim Woo Seok'Twenty-Twenty' is the latest project by Playlist, which is a platform that produced popular web-dramas such as 'A-TEEN', 'A-TEEN 2', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more.

The story of 'Twenty-Twenty' is about boys and girls who just turned adults finding and chasing after their dreams.

In this drama, Kim Woo Seok will turn into 'Hyun-jin', who recently started living by himself away from home.Kim Woo SeokFollowing the news, a lot of fans expressed their excitement about seeing him act.

Since his debut in 2015, Kim Woo Seok has never taken an acting role; 'Twenty-Twenty' will mark his acting debut. 
Kim Woo SeokMeanwhile, the shooting for 'Twenty-Twenty' is planned to begin next month.

(Credit= 'woo.ddadda' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
